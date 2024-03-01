We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Flyware (FLYW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Flyware is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 315 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flyware is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLYW's full-year earnings has moved 337.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, FLYW has moved about 22.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 9.8% on average. As we can see, Flyware is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Healthcare Services (HCSG - Free Report) . The stock is up 23.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services' current year EPS has increased 35.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Flyware belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.1% so far this year, so FLYW is performing better in this area.
Healthcare Services, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #169. The industry has moved -7.1% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Flyware and Healthcare Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.