We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Broadcom (AVGO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Broadcom (AVGO - Free Report) is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 7.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $11.72 billion, suggesting growth of 31.46% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at $10.25 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a 0.77% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 1.43%.
Broadcom Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Broadcom Inc. price-eps-surprise | Broadcom Inc. Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for Broadcom prior to this announcement:
Factors to Consider
Broadcom’s top-line growth is expected to have benefited from strong demand for its networking solutions due to the rapid adoption of generative AI. This is expected to have driven networking’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
VMware’s addition is expected to have driven top-line growth in the fiscal first quarter. VMware’s strong partner base, which includes the likes of NVIDIA, is noteworthy.
However, challenging macroeconomic conditions are expected to have hurt Broadcom’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Broadcom has an Earnings ESP of -0.04% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
The Gap (GPS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +54.71% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can find the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GPS shares have gained 45.3% year to date. The Gap is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 7.
Semrush (SEMR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +23.08% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Semrush is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 4. SEMR shares have declined 7.6% year to date.
Guidewire (GWRE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Guidewire is set to announce second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 7. GWRE’s shares have increased 10.3% year to date.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.