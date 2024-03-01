Hartford Financial (HIG) & Origin Partner to Enhance Offerings

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. ( HIG Quick Quote HIG - Free Report) recently announced its partnership with Origin to enhance its Group Benefits offerings with a financial planning tool. HIG will refer Origin’s Financial Planning tool to its employer customers aiming to help U.S. employees with financial education, planning and budgeting.
Per Hartford Financial’s Future of Benefits Study, nearly one-third U.S. workers feel insecure about their financial situation and encourage financial education tools to help with managing debt, retirement planning, etc. Hence, this move bodes well for HIG, enhancing its product suite and acting as a key differentiator. Moreover, as employers benefit from this, retention will improve as a result.
This tool is a blessing for U.S. workers who often get troubled by an unexpected accident, illness or loss of a family member. Enabling them to better manage their finances will increase employee satisfaction. Employers will gain from competitive benefits packages and be able to attract and retain talent in a competitive market. The company will benefit from new business and improved premiums in the future.
Origin’s platform for financial planning will be providing financial management tools for free to employees. Employees will also have an option to get paid services like tax filing or one-on-one interaction with a certified financial planner. Financial stress impedes employee productivity, therefore this new solution is a win-win situation for employers facing employee inefficiency and retention issues.
Moves like this builds on HIG’s strategic priorities to leverage its product breadth to drive organic growth. Group Benefits premiums improved 6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and its core earnings margin stood at 9.8%. The company expects to deliver a core earnings margin of 6-7% in 2024.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Hartford Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of HIG have gained 32.3% in the past six months compared with the industry's 12.7% growth.
Some better-ranked stocks in the Multi-Line insurance space are
Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( HMN Quick Quote HMN - Free Report) , Assurant, Inc. ( AIZ Quick Quote AIZ - Free Report) and EverQuote, Inc. ( EVER Quick Quote EVER - Free Report) . While Horace Mann sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Assurant and EverQuote currently carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) each.
The bottom line of Horace Mann outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 15.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMN’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.15 per share, which has more than doubled from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues indicates a 9.2% rise from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for HMN’s 2024 earnings has moved 5% north in the past 30 days.
Assurant’s bottom line outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 42.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ’s 2024 earnings and revenues indicates 3.4% and 4.1% growth from the respective prior-year reported figures. The consensus mark for AIZ’s 2024 earnings has moved 6% north in the past 30 days.
The bottom line of EverQuote outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.8%. The consensus estimate for EVER’s 2024 earnings and revenues suggests a 64.9% and8.1% improvement from the respective prior-year reported figures.
Shares of Horace Mann, Assurant and EverQuote have gained 10.7%, 7.7% and 30.9%, respectively, year to date.
Hartford Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of HIG have gained 32.3% in the past six months compared with the industry's 12.7% growth.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the Multi-Line insurance space are Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN - Free Report) , Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) and EverQuote, Inc. (EVER - Free Report) . While Horace Mann sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Assurant and EverQuote currently carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) each.
The bottom line of Horace Mann outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 15.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMN’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.15 per share, which has more than doubled from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues indicates a 9.2% rise from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for HMN’s 2024 earnings has moved 5% north in the past 30 days.
Assurant’s bottom line outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 42.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ’s 2024 earnings and revenues indicates 3.4% and 4.1% growth from the respective prior-year reported figures. The consensus mark for AIZ’s 2024 earnings has moved 6% north in the past 30 days.
The bottom line of EverQuote outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.8%. The consensus estimate for EVER’s 2024 earnings and revenues suggests a 64.9% and8.1% improvement from the respective prior-year reported figures.
Shares of Horace Mann, Assurant and EverQuote have gained 10.7%, 7.7% and 30.9%, respectively, year to date.