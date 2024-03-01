We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed at $50.89, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.
The biopharmaceutical company's shares have seen an increase of 4.27% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 3.58% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.46 billion, up 1.11% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.61 per share and a revenue of $46.11 billion, representing changes of -11.98% and +2.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.42% lower. Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Looking at valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.45.
We can also see that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BMY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.