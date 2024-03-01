We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Carnival (CCL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Carnival (CCL - Free Report) standing at $16, reflecting a +0.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.14%.
The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 5.6% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Carnival in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.18%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.4 billion, indicating a 21.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Carnival. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Carnival possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Carnival is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.79. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.44.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.