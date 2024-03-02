Here's Why Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw Gilead Sciences (
GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) ending at $72.31, denoting a +0.29% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.14%.
The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's stock has dropped by 7.75% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.57, indicating a 14.6% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.3 billion, down 0.82% from the year-ago period.
GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.07 per share and revenue of $27.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.21% and +1.22%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.77% decrease. Right now, Gilead Sciences possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.45.
Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

