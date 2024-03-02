Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Honeywell International Inc. (
HON Quick Quote HON - Free Report) reached $198.67, with a -0.03% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.72% over the last month, not keeping up with the Conglomerates sector's gain of 6.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.18, reflecting a 5.31% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.01 billion, showing a 1.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.95 per share and a revenue of $38.41 billion, signifying shifts of +8.62% and +4.78%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.12% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Honeywell International Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.97. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.53 for its industry.
Investors should also note that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.34 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
