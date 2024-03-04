Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF)?

Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (
RSPF Quick Quote RSPF - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $270.90 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPF seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT FINANCIALS INDEX before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials Index equally weights stocks in the financial sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.09%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Franklin Resources Inc (
BEN Quick Quote BEN - Free Report) accounts for about 1.53% of total assets, followed by Invesco Ltd ( IVZ Quick Quote IVZ - Free Report) and Blackstone Inc ( BX Quick Quote BX - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 14.91% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, RSPF has gained about 3.64%, and was up about 0% in the last one year (as of 03/04/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $48.10 and $60.90.
The ETF has a beta of 1.07. With about 73 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. RSPF, then, is not a suitable option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
Vanguard Financials ETF (
VFH Quick Quote VFH - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF Quick Quote XLF - Free Report) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $9.27 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $37.11 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF)?
Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $270.90 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPF seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT FINANCIALS INDEX before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials Index equally weights stocks in the financial sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.09%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Franklin Resources Inc (BEN - Free Report) accounts for about 1.53% of total assets, followed by Invesco Ltd (IVZ - Free Report) and Blackstone Inc (BX - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 14.91% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, RSPF has gained about 3.64%, and was up about 0% in the last one year (as of 03/04/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $48.10 and $60.90.
The ETF has a beta of 1.07. With about 73 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. RSPF, then, is not a suitable option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF - Free Report) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $9.27 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $37.11 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.