See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
T. Rowe Price Divrs Mid Cap Grth (PRDMX) - free report >>
Harbor Capital Appreciation Inst (HACAX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
T. Rowe Price Divrs Mid Cap Grth (PRDMX) - free report >>
Harbor Capital Appreciation Inst (HACAX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid-Cap Growth (PRDMX - Free Report) : 0.86% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRDMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 11.13% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Neuberger Berman Genesis R6 (NRGSX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. NRGSX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 10.03%, expense ratio of 0.74% and management fee of 0.71%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Harbor Capital Appreciation Institutional (HACAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.67%. Management fee: 0.6%. Five year annual return: 16.61%. HACAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.