We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Traeger (COOK) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Traeger (COOK - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share, reflecting an increase of 57.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $153.1 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Traeger metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Grills' at $58.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Consumables' to reach $24.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Accessories' stands at $71.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Traeger here>>>
Shares of Traeger have demonstrated returns of +4.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COOK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>