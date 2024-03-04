We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Danaos (DAC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
Danaos (DAC - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DAC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 2.43 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 5.91. Over the past year, DAC's Forward P/E has been as high as 2.72 and as low as 2.01, with a median of 2.30.
Investors should also recognize that DAC has a P/B ratio of 0.51. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.41. DAC's P/B has been as high as 0.56 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.48, over the past year.
Finally, we should also recognize that DAC has a P/CF ratio of 2. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.83. Over the past 52 weeks, DAC's P/CF has been as high as 2.80 and as low as 1.58, with a median of 2.11.
If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) . TNK is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Teekay Tankers is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 4.07 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.36. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 5.91 and average PEG ratio of 0.40.