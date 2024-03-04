We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Horiba (HRIBF) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Horiba Ltd. (HRIBF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Horiba Ltd. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Horiba Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRIBF's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, HRIBF has returned 49.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 6.8% on average. This shows that Horiba Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) . The stock is up 103.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Powell Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 94.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Horiba Ltd. belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.4% so far this year, meaning that HRIBF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Powell Industries, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #35. The industry has moved +15.6% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Horiba Ltd. and Powell Industries as they attempt to continue their solid performance.