We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Mazda Motor (MZDAY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Mazda Motor Corporation is one of 111 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mazda Motor Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MZDAY's full-year earnings has moved 32.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, MZDAY has gained about 9.4% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 1.9%. This means that Mazda Motor Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Gentherm (THRM - Free Report) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.2%.
In Gentherm's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Mazda Motor Corporation belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.3% so far this year, meaning that MZDAY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Gentherm belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 55-stock industry is currently ranked #154. The industry has moved +2.9% year to date.
Mazda Motor Corporation and Gentherm could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.