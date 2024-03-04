We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is 1stdibs.com (DIBS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. 1stdibs.com (DIBS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
1stdibs.com is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. 1stdibs.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIBS' full-year earnings has moved 16.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, DIBS has gained about 12.2% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 3.3%. As we can see, 1stdibs.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.3%.
The consensus estimate for Dick's Sporting Goods' current year EPS has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, 1stdibs.com is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.2% this year, meaning that DIBS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Dick's Sporting Goods falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.5%.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on 1stdibs.com and Dick's Sporting Goods as they attempt to continue their solid performance.