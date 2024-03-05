We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PRFT or GIB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Computer - Services stocks are likely familiar with Perficient (PRFT - Free Report) and CGI Group (GIB - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Both Perficient and CGI Group have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
PRFT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.60, while GIB has a forward P/E of 20.30. We also note that PRFT has a PEG ratio of 1.30. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GIB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14.
Another notable valuation metric for PRFT is its P/B ratio of 4.25. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GIB has a P/B of 4.26.
Based on these metrics and many more, PRFT holds a Value grade of B, while GIB has a Value grade of C.
Both PRFT and GIB are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PRFT is the superior value option right now.