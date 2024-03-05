We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) Fell More Than Broader Market
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $104.36, indicating a -1.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 3.8% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.04% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.83% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.22, down 21.55% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $84.14 billion, indicating a 2.8% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.15 per share and a revenue of $352.98 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.89% and +2.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.4% downward. Right now, Exxon Mobil possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Exxon Mobil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.96 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 3.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.52.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 219, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.