Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF - Free Report) closed at $116.75 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 10.56% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.64% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.24 of its industry.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
