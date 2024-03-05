See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style N (QSMNX) - free report >>
JPMorgan Small Cap Growth R6 (JGSMX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style N (QSMNX) - free report >>
JPMorgan Small Cap Growth R6 (JGSMX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund R6 (JGSMX - Free Report) has a 0.74% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. JGSMX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With yearly returns of 7.09% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth R6 (NRMGX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.6%. Management fee: 0.54%. NRMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 9.87% over the last five years.
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style N (QSMNX - Free Report) : 0.85% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. QSMNX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.9% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.