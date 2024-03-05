We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Herc Holdings (HRI) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Herc Holdings (HRI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Herc Holdings is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 133 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Herc Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRI's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, HRI has gained about 13.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 2.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Herc Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, International Seaways (INSW - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.1%.
For International Seaways, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Herc Holdings is a member of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.9% so far this year, meaning that HRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, International Seaways belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +6.6% year to date.
Herc Holdings and International Seaways could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.