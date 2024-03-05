We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is APi Group (APG) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. APi (APG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
APi is one of 315 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that APG has returned about 11% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 9.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that APi is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Hackett Group (HCKT - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.8%.
Over the past three months, Hackett Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.3% this year, meaning that APG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Hackett Group falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #166. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.4%.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to APi and Hackett Group as they could maintain their solid performance.