Is Moog (MOG.A) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Moog (MOG.A - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.
Moog is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 47 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Moog is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOG.A's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, MOG.A has gained about 5.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -0.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Moog is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY - Free Report) . The stock is up 13.3% year-to-date.
For MTU Aero Engines AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Moog belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.9% so far this year, meaning that MOG.A is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, MTU Aero Engines AG falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.6%.
Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Moog and MTU Aero Engines AG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.