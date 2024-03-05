BigBear.ai ( BBAI Quick Quote BBAI - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $42.63 million, indicating a 5.61% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for loss has remained unchanged at 7 cents per share in the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. BigBear’s earnings miss the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while beating the same on one occasion, with an earnings surprise of -52.14%, on average.
What's in the Cards for BigBear.ai's (BBAI) Q4 Earnings?
BigBear.ai (BBAI - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $42.63 million, indicating a 5.61% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for loss has remained unchanged at 7 cents per share in the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
BigBear’s earnings miss the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while beating the same on one occasion, with an earnings surprise of -52.14%, on average.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Quote
Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors to Consider
BigBear.ai is likely to have benefited from growing government investment in AI solutions, expanding its innovation pipeline and adapting capabilities to serve a larger market in the artificial intelligence and technology-led solutions sector.
BBAI’s ongoing contracts with the US Army, including the implementation of Phase 2 of the Army Test & Evaluation Command's integrated mission management system, are likely to have contributed to revenue growth. The company's successful execution of these contracts is expected to have solidified its position as a trusted government contractor.
The six-month extension from the U.S. Army for the Global Force Information Management system, valued at just more than $8.5 million, provides a foundation for ongoing work. BBAI is well-positioned to win future contracts and extensions, contributing to sustained revenues.
The geopolitical climate highlighted the importance of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) in national security efforts. Increased interest in AI capabilities for defense and government applications is likely to have driven BBAI’s prospects, considering its focus on providing AI-driven solutions.
However, BigBear’s fourth-quarter 2023 top line is expected to have been affected by challenging macroeconomic conditions and losses from the Virgin Orbit bankruptcy.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
BigBear has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
The Gap (GPS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +54.71% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Gap’s shares have declined 8.1% year to date. GPS is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7.
Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Guidewire is set to announce second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 7. GWRE’s shares have increased 8.9% year to date.
SentinelOne (S - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +16.3% and a Zacks Rank #3.
SentinelOne’s shares have declined 1.3% year to date. S is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 13.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.