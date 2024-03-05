We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OppFi (OPFI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7, after the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once, delivering a surprise of 383.3% on average.
Expectations This Time Around
We expect that OppFi has witnessed positive impacts of improved credit performance as a result of adjustments made to credit models and recent modeling enhancements. Prudent expense management and originations growth are also expected to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $133.5 million, indicating 11.2% growth from the year-ago actual figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 7 cents, up significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 19 cents.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OppFi this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
OPFI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
