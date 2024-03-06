We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $431.98, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.65%.
The aerospace and defense company's shares have seen an increase of 2.43% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.05% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.
The upcoming earnings release of Lockheed Martin will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.89, indicating an 8.4% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $15.91 billion, indicating a 5.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $26.31 per share and revenue of $69.17 billion, indicating changes of -5.43% and +2.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Lockheed Martin presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.09.
Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.