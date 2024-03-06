We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Tapestry (TPR) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) . TPR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.60, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.41. TPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.21 and as low as 6.25, with a median of 9.41, all within the past year.
TPR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TPR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.09. Over the past 52 weeks, TPR's PEG has been as high as 0.95 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.78.
We should also highlight that TPR has a P/B ratio of 4.08. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.46. Within the past 52 weeks, TPR's P/B has been as high as 4.54 and as low as 2.52, with a median of 3.68.
Finally, investors should note that TPR has a P/CF ratio of 9.89. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15. Within the past 12 months, TPR's P/CF has been as high as 10.60 and as low as 5.53, with a median of 8.51.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Tapestry is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TPR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.