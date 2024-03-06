We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is American Express (AXP) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. American Express (AXP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
American Express is a member of our Finance group, which includes 856 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Express is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXP's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AXP has moved about 15.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.7% on average. As we can see, American Express is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.5%.
For Cannae Holdings, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, American Express belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.4% so far this year, so AXP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #28. The industry has moved +8.4% so far this year.
American Express and Cannae Holdings, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.