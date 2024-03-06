Back to top

Is Eaton (ETN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Eaton (ETN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Eaton is one of 226 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Eaton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETN's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ETN has returned 21.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 5.9% on average. This means that Eaton is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.3%.

The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand's current year EPS has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Eaton is a member of the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.1% so far this year, so ETN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Ingersoll Rand falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #66. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.2%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Eaton and Ingersoll Rand. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


