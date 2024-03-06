We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Greenbrier Companies is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 133 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, GBX has moved about 13.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 2.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Greenbrier Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) . The stock is up 18.7% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Navios Maritime Partners LP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Greenbrier Companies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.8% so far this year, so GBX is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Navios Maritime Partners LP falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #66. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.9%.
Greenbrier Companies and Navios Maritime Partners LP could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.