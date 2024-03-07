We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crocs (CROX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Crocs (CROX - Free Report) standing at $120.39, reflecting a -1.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.58%.
The footwear company's stock has climbed by 23.25% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.
The upcoming earnings release of Crocs will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.79%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $879.86 million, indicating a 0.49% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.38 per share and a revenue of $4.12 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.91% and +3.86%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.41% higher. At present, Crocs boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Crocs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.78.
We can additionally observe that CROX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.52. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
