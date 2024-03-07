We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.80, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.58%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.17 for its industry.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 19, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
