Oxford Industries (OXM) Soars 6.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Oxford Industries (OXM - Free Report) shares rallied 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $104.15. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.3% gain over the past four weeks.
Oxford Industries has been benefiting from the strength of its customer-focused brands. Its direct-to-consumer business has been doing well, and is expected to remain a driver. Notably, full-price direct-to-consumer sales saw a 9% increase in the third quarter, underscoring the effectiveness of the company’s brand messages in capturing customers' attention. Apart from this, e-commerce growth highlights Oxford Industries' expertise in navigating the digital landscape.
This owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -14%. Revenues are expected to be $408.1 million, up 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Oxford Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OXM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Oxford Industries belongs to the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry. Another stock from the same industry, Crocs (CROX - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.3% lower at $120.39. Over the past month, CROX has returned 23.3%.
For Crocs
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.4% over the past month to $2.25. This represents a change of -13.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Crocs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).