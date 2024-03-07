Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (
FENY Quick Quote FENY - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 16, placing it in bottom 0%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.69 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FENY seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Energy Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Energy Index represents the performance of the energy sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.21%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp Common Stock (
XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 21.92% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp Common Stock Usd.75 ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) and Conocophillips Common Stock Usd.01 ( COP Quick Quote COP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 65.12% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 3.69% so far this year and is up about 3.34% in the last one year (as of 03/07/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $20.67 and $25.66.
The ETF has a beta of 1.28 and standard deviation of 29.34% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 122 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FENY is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Energy ETF (
VDE Quick Quote VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.19 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $36.13 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
