We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DuPont (DD) & Silicon Catalyst Renew Strategic Partnership
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD - Free Report) has extended its collaboration as a Strategic Ecosystem Partner with Silicon Catalyst, the world's only incubator dedicated exclusively to speeding semiconductor solutions. Silicon Catalyst will keep providing DuPont strategic insights into startups creating the upcoming wave of electronic materials, devices and technology.
DuPont's collaboration with Silicon Catalyst helps to promote innovation by providing valuable insights into emerging opportunities for semiconductor materials and the new technologies that are available. Silicon Catalyst has already introduced DuPont to more than a dozen startups in the materials area, and it continues to expand its ecosystem, DD noted.
As a Strategic Ecosystem Partner, DuPont works with Silicon Catalyst on a variety of activities, including incubator applicant reviews, directed projects for specialized market research, university collaborations and investment opportunities.
Shares of DuPont have lost 2.5% over the past year compared with a 14.3% decline of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it sees net sales for 2024 to be $11,900-$12,300 million. Adjusted earnings per share for 2024 is forecast to be $3.25-$3.65.
For first-quarter 2024, the company expects net sales of roughly $2,800 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter is projected in the range of 63-65 cents.
DuPont expects a sequential decline in sales and earnings in the first quarter due to additional channel inventory de-stocking within its industrial-based businesses and continued weak demand in China.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and Consensus
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR - Free Report) .
United States Steel carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). X beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 54.8%. The company’s shares have soared 59.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 27.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 69% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 24.8%, on average. AMR shares are up around 105.5% in a year.