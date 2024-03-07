See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Putnam Convertible Securities R (PCVRX - Free Report) has a 1.3% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. PCVRX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. With yearly returns of 8.77% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Investor (NMANX - Free Report) : 0.85% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NMANX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With yearly returns of 10.09% over the last five years, NMANX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Royce PA Mutual Fund Service Class (RYPFX - Free Report) : 1.25% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. RYPFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 9.94%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.