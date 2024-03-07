Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Curious about Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

In its upcoming report, Heron Therapeutics (HRTX - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.15 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $30.98 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Heron Therapeutics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product sales- Sustol' should come in at $3.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product sales- Zynrelef' of $4.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Product sales- Cinvanti' to come in at $22.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Heron Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of Heron Therapeutics have experienced a change of +9.7% in the past month compared to the +3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HRTX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview