Seeking Clues to Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 46.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $68.88 million, declining 18.2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Allbirds, Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- International' will reach $14.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- United States' stands at $54.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Stores' will reach 60. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 58.
Over the past month, shares of Allbirds, Inc. have returned -5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Currently, BIRD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.