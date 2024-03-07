We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Procore Technologies (PCOR) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Procore Technologies (PCOR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Procore Technologies is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Procore Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCOR's full-year earnings has moved 32.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that PCOR has returned about 12% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 9.5%. This means that Procore Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX - Free Report) . The stock is up 77.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for The Real Brokerage Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Procore Technologies belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 174 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.9% so far this year, so PCOR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. The Real Brokerage Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Procore Technologies and The Real Brokerage Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.