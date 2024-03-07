Century Casinos, Inc. ( CNTY Quick Quote CNTY - Free Report) is likely to record earnings decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 413.3%. Q4 Estimates
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Century Casinos (CNTY) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY - Free Report) is likely to record earnings decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 413.3%.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 35 cents per share. In the past seven days, estimates have remained stable. In the last reported quarter, CNTY incurred a loss of 14 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $142.6 million, suggesting a 37.5% increase from a year ago.
Factors to Note
Strong performance in Canada and U.S. operations is likely to have positively impacted Century Casinos’ fourth-quarter performance. The consensus mark for revenues from operations in Canada and U.S. is pegged at $17.6 million and $104 million, which indicate growth of 6.9% and 67.7%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s figures. However, the consensus estimate for revenues from Poland is pegged at $21.4 million, suggesting a decline of 14.1% from the prior-year figure. Higher operating costs and expenses are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the quarter-to-be reported.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Century Casinos this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: CNTY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Zacks Rank: CNTY carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
