Image: Bigstock
Vail Resorts (MTN) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 11, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 1.3%.
How are Estimates Placed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $6.08. The metric indicates an improvement of 17.8% from EPS of $5.16 reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at nearly $1.2 billion. The metric suggests an increase of 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Vail Resorts, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Vail Resorts, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vail Resorts, Inc. Quote
Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.
Factors at Play
Vail Resorts’ second-quarter fiscal 2024 performance is likely to have benefitted from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products and unit expansion (in international and local geographies). This and the focus on digital initiatives (including hands-free scanning in lift lines) to enhance analytics and guest engagement will likely have aided the company’s top line in the fiscal second quarter.
Increased spending per visit (across ski schools) and stability in the advance commitment program are likely to have aided the top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Our model predicts fiscal second quarter ski school revenues to increase 13.5% year over year to $140.2 million. Lift revenues are projected to increase 3.2% year over year to $611.6 million.
However, a decline in local and destination skier visits across the company's North American destination mountain resorts (on account of limited natural snow and fluctuating temperatures) coupled with delayed openings, reduced terrain availability and occasional resort closures are likely to have dented the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Cost inflationary pressures are likely to have affected margins in the fiscal second quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vail Resorts this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Vail Resorts has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.
PVH Corp. (PVH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank #2.
PVH’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 46.6% year over year. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.9%.
Guess?, Inc. (GES - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and a Zacks Rank #2.
GES is expected to register a 10.9% year-over-year decline in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 43.1%.
NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.
NKE’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decline 11.4% year over year. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 25%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.