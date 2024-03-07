Back to top

Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Noodles & Co. (NDLS - Free Report) reported revenue of $124.32 million, down 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.07, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.95 million, representing a surprise of -0.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -600.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Noodles & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Company-owned comparable restaurant sales: -4.3% versus -4.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total restaurants system-wide at the end of period: 470 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 472.
  • System-wide comparable restaurant sales: -4.2% compared to the -3.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Franchise comparable restaurant sales: -3.6% versus -0.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Franchising royalties and fees: $2.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%.
  • Revenue- Restaurant revenue: $121.82 million compared to the $122.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
Shares of Noodles & Co. have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

