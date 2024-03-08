Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 11/01/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (
RSPG Quick Quote RSPG - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.
On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by Invesco. RSPG has been able to amass assets over $546.77 million, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Energy ETFs. RSPG seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT ENERGY PLUS INDEX before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus Index equally weights stocks in the energy sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
With one of the cheaper products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.40%.
RSPG's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 2.72%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector - about 100% of the portfolio.
Taking into account individual holdings, Hess Corp (
HES Quick Quote HES - Free Report) accounts for about 4.53% of the fund's total assets, followed by Valero Energy Corp ( VLO Quick Quote VLO - Free Report) and Schlumberger Nv ( SLB Quick Quote SLB - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 44.27% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 4.46% and is up about 0% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 03/08/2024), respectively. RSPG has traded between $64.94 and $80.13 during this last 52-week period.
The fund has a beta of 1.47. With about 24 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Energy ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Vanguard Energy ETF (
VDE Quick Quote VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.26 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $36.21 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.09%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Energy ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe
Zacks ETF Center.
