Should Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (
GUSA Quick Quote GUSA - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/05/2022.
The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over $1.59 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.11%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.26%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 29.40% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 6.69% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 28.01% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
GUSA seeks to match the performance of the SOLACTIVE GBS US 1000 INDEX before fees and expenses. The Solactive GBS United States 1000 Index measures the performance of equity securities of large and mid-capitalization equity issuers covering approximately the largest 1,000 of the free-float market capitalization in the United States.
The ETF return is roughly 8.28% so far this year and was up about 30.53% in the last one year (as of 03/08/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $33.46 and $44.74.
The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 19% for the trailing three-year period. With about 1010 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, GUSA is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $451.82 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $503.30 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
