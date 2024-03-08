Back to top

Will Top-Line Improvement Aid UiPath's (PATH) Q4 Earnings?

UiPath, Inc. (PATH - Free Report) will report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 13, after the bell.

We expect a significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by the efficiency of its end-to-end automation platform, new products and customer growth. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for PATH’s revenues is pegged at $383.3 million, indicating a 24.2% year-over-year increase.

The consensus estimate for License revenues is pegged at $194 million, indicating 22% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for Subscription services revenues is pegged at $178 million, indicating 28.1% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for Professional services and other revenues stands at $11.7 million, indicating 5.7% year-over-year growth.

An increase in revenues, along with operating discipline and expense management, is expected to have positively impacted the bottom line in the quarter. The current consensus estimate for earnings stands at 15 cents per share, flat with the year-ago actual figure.

UiPath’s current Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), however, indicates that earnings may not beat estimates in the quarter. Our research shows that the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings of Some Other Service Providers

Robert Half (RHI - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.

Aptiv (APTV - Free Report)  reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.

S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same.

Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over year. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year.


