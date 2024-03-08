We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Will Top-Line Improvement Aid UiPath's (PATH) Q4 Earnings?
UiPath, Inc. (PATH - Free Report) will report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 13, after the bell.
We expect a significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by the efficiency of its end-to-end automation platform, new products and customer growth. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for PATH’s revenues is pegged at $383.3 million, indicating a 24.2% year-over-year increase.
UiPath, Inc. Revenue (TTM)
UiPath, Inc. revenue-ttm | UiPath, Inc. Quote
The consensus estimate for License revenues is pegged at $194 million, indicating 22% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for Subscription services revenues is pegged at $178 million, indicating 28.1% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for Professional services and other revenues stands at $11.7 million, indicating 5.7% year-over-year growth.
An increase in revenues, along with operating discipline and expense management, is expected to have positively impacted the bottom line in the quarter. The current consensus estimate for earnings stands at 15 cents per share, flat with the year-ago actual figure.
UiPath’s current Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), however, indicates that earnings may not beat estimates in the quarter. Our research shows that the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
