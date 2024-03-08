Back to top

Is Oracle (ORCL) A Buy Ahead of Fiscal Q3 Earnings Announcement?

Enterprise software giant Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) is set to report fiscal third-quarter earnings results on Monday after the bell. Following an AI-induced rally throughout much of last year, ORCL stock has taken a breather lately. A Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Oracle has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters. Given the company’s positive track record, is ORCL a buy?

Current estimates call for Q3 earnings of $1.37 per share, reflecting a 12.3% improvement relative to the same quarter last year. The software provider has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 3.32% over that timeframe. Sales are anticipated to have risen 7.07% to $13.27 billion during the third quarter.

Earnings estimates have remained steady over the past 60 days. ORCL stock stumbled following its latest quarterly report back in December, when the company missed revenue estimates. Given that earnings announcements can be volatile, investors should proceed with caution heading into the announcement.


