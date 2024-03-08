We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AESI's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that AESI has returned about 16.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 3.2%. This means that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Helmerich & Payne (HP - Free Report) . The stock is up 9.4% year-to-date.
For Helmerich & Payne, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.3% so far this year, so AESI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Helmerich & Payne belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #216. The industry has moved -2.2% year to date.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. and Helmerich & Payne could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.