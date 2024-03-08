We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Coca-Cola HBC is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola HBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCHGY's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CCHGY has gained about 6.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Coca-Cola HBC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.8%.
The consensus estimate for Vital Farms' current year EPS has increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Coca-Cola HBC belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1% so far this year, so CCHGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Vital Farms falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #146. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.6%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Coca-Cola HBC and Vital Farms as they could maintain their solid performance.