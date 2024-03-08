MindMed's (MNMD) Anxiety Drug Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. ( MNMD Quick Quote MNMD - Free Report) announced that the FDA granted a breakthrough therapy designation to its lead candidate, MM120 (lysergide D-tartrate) for treating generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).
The FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation to expedite the development and review of therapies for severe or life-threatening diseases where preliminary clinical evidence shows that therapy may provide substantial improvements over available treatments.
Simultaneously, the company announced that the phase IIb MMED008 study, which evaluated a single oral dose of MM120 (100 µg) in GAD, met its key secondary endpoint by demonstrating clinically and statistically significant durability of activity seen through week 12 of treatment.
MNMD stock surged 51.5% on Mar 7 following the announcement of the news.
MindMed previously announced that treatment with a single dose of MM120 demonstrated rapid, clinically meaningful, and statistically significant improvements on the Hamilton Anxiety rating scale (HAM-A) versus placebo at week four of treatment—the primary endpoint of the MMED008 study.
The latest secondary endpoint data showed that MM12 maintained a clinically and statistically significant HAM-A reduction compared with a placebo at 12 weeks with a 65% clinical response rate and 48% clinical remission rate-
Shares of MindMed have skyrocketed 183% in the past year against the industry's decline of 1.6%.
Following an end-of-phase II meeting with the FDA, which is expected to be held during the first half of 2024, the company plans to initiate a phase III study on MM120 in the second half of 2024, underlying its potential in the treatment of anxiety.
If successfully developed and upon potential approval, MM120 should be able to serve an area of high unmet medical need and generate significant revenues for the company.
MindMed is also exploring the potential of MM120 in other serious brain health disorders.
This apart, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the company initiated a phase I study evaluating another candidate, MM-402, in adult healthy volunteers for treating autism spectrum disorder.
