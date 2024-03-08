Back to top

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. In Focus

Headquartered in Denver, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) is a Construction stock that has seen a price change of 13.43% so far this year. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.55 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.51%. This compares to the Building Products - Home Builders industry's yield of 0.7% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.56%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.20 is up 4.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 19.13%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.'s payout ratio is 42%, which means it paid out 42% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, MDC expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $5.38 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1.70%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that MDC is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


