Equinor ASA and Polenergia have joined forces with RockWave to enhance subsurface data for the 1,560 MW Baltyk 1 offshore wind farm in Poland. The contract focuses on reprocessing sparker ultra-high resolution seismic data, aiming to optimize subsurface imaging crucial for upgrading engineering ground models and wind turbine foundation designs.
This newly processed data is expected to play a pivotal role in upgrading the engineering ground model and wind turbine foundation designs for Baltyk 1 wind farm, providing a more accurate understanding of the subsurface conditions.
Matt Swan, co-founder and managing director of RockWave, highlighted the importance of this contract, emphasizing their proficiency in delivering advanced seismic solutions tailored to the specific requirements of renewable energy sector. He expressed their commitment to aiding Equinor and Polenergia in realizing their goal of sustainable energy production and minimizing project risks through superior subsurface imaging.
Baltyk 1 offshore wind farm is strategically located on the border of Poland’s exclusive economic zone near the municipal commune Leba in Pomorskie Province. Positioned 81 kilometers from the port of Leba, with a water depth in the range of 25-35 meters, this offshore wind farm holds immense potential for clean energy production.
The Baltyk 1 project is part of a trio of developments jointly undertaken by Polenergia and Equinor in Baltic Sea, the other two being Baltyk II and Baltyk III. Both Baltyk II and Baltyk III boast a capacity of 720 MW each, contributing to a combined total installed capacity of 3 GW when considered alongside the 1,560 MW Baltyk 1 project.
Anticipated to commence production as early as 2027, Baltyk II and Baltyk III are expected to reach the commercial stage of their use a year later, showcasing rapid progress and commitment to Baltic Sea region's renewable energy goals.
Equinor (EQNR) & Polenergia Transform Baltyk 1 With RockWave
