Why the Market Dipped But Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Gained Today

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $15.51, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.

Shares of the specialty finance company witnessed a gain of 3.63% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.79% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.55, reflecting a 22.22% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $115.33 million, up 7.38% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.18 per share and a revenue of $458.25 million, indicating changes of -4.39% and +0.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.8% lower. Right now, Goldman Sachs BDC possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Goldman Sachs BDC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.54 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.


